Schools are already back in session across Tallapoosa County and in Alexander City.
It goes without saying, but when school is in session that means more traffic in and around school zones, plus children getting on and off buses in our neighborhoods.
With that in mind, we ask you all to remember to slow down and watch out for children who may not be watching out for you.
State law says you must stop for a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing whether it is on your side of the road or not. You might not see the children step off buses and run to nearby houses or people waiting for them.
The Outlook urges drivers to be aware of children and extra cautious when backing out of driveways and parking spots in school zones and neighborhoods, especially in the morning and afternoon.
Slow down. Obey the reduced speed limit in school zones. A pedestrian is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed when struck by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 30 mph.
Eliminate distractions. Sometimes kids dart into the road unexpectedly. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles the chance of crashing.
Come to a complete stop. More than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop and check for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks.
Plan for extra time. With school in session, there are more children walking and riding bicycles on streets and sidewalks. Drive slowly and choose alternate routes to avoid school zones if possible.
Let’s make this a safe school year.