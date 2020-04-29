Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday a new plan for a safer-at-home order effective effect at 5 p.m. Thursday when the stay-at-home order is set to end.
Ivey repeatedly stressed the importance to maintain 6-foot social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and take precautions but is slowly rolling out a plan to reopen the economy.
The Outlook agrees with this slow and steady pace where certain local businesses can begin to gain some much-needed customers yet remain safe about doing so.
While we would all like to go back to normal as quickly as possible, Ivey is being smart and diligent about her approach.
“It’s not as simple as flipping a switch or snapping our fingers,” Ivey said in Tuesday’s press conference.
This is the right approach to take as Ivey still has Alabama residents’ safety at a top priority. She expressed her plan as thoughtful and careful as we ease back into our routines.
We are proud of the way Ivey has handled these unprecedented circumstances and continue to support her plan of action. Readers should do the same. The community has reached this point of a slow reopening by following guidelines and being smart about our health. Let’s continue to follow Ivey’s newest plan so we can all return to normal as quickly as possible.
It’s also important to practice those social distancing protocols to ensure we aren’t moving backward.