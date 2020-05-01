More small businesses have reopened in the Tallapoosa County area thanks to Gov. Kay Ivey’s new safer-at-home order which was put into effect Thursday.
Today will be the first day for a handful of local merchants to reopen their doors. These retail businesses are allowed to operate at a 50% occupancy rate and must follow proper hygiene and social distancing guidelines, but the permission to open at all is a win for our community.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tallapoosa County area saw some growth but it’s also seen a number of small businesses forced to permanently close their doors. We’ve seen time and time again, if a business is not supported by local patrons, it will not survive.
Now more than ever, we must support our local businesses. There’s no doubt their finances have been rocked due to the temporary shutdown and they need our consistent support — and lots of it — to make a comeback.
The Alexander City area has overcome a lot since Russell Corp. closed years ago and citizens should refuse to let any sort of similar setback happen to this area which has seen so much economic progress over the last several years.
Do your part and show these businesses support. Buy from these merchants while following the guidelines and even order what you can online which many businesses offer. Continue to order curbside and delivery from restaurants until they’re able to safely open for dine in. Wait patiently for your local salon or barbershop to open up because they’re going to need you then much more than you think you need them now.
If we don’t show our local businesses patronage now when it matters most, we’ll wish we had later but it’ll be too late.
Show up and buy local. Your community is counting on you.