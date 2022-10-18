Have you seen the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire? It was technically billed as a romantic comedy drama but there were just enough sports scenes to make the guys feel like they didn’t have to turn in their man card for liking the movie. Tom Cruise plays Jerry Maguire, a down on his luck sports agent in a cutthroat world of backstabbers and money grabbers. Cuba Gooding Jr. plays Jerry’s only remaining client.
“Jerry Maguire” was one of those movies that birthed a slew of one-liners that have made their way into pop culture. Like the famous “you had me at hello,” “you complete me,” or the little kid asking randomly “did you know the human head weighs eight pounds.” All good, but the one that probably goes down as one of the most iconic catch phrases is the crazy phone discussion that Cruise’s character had with Gooding’s character.
You probably remember the line: “Show me the money!” The phrase is repeated by folks every day in a variety of settings, and it is so endemic to the American vernacular that it is likely that many folks don’t even realize where the phrase originated. But there it is, the movie “Jerry Maguire” from 25 years ago.
But let me flip that script into a different venue. I have on many occasions discussed on air whether the state legislature is ever going to “show us the money”. All kidding aside, that’s a legitimate concern. We are the taxpaying citizens of a state that is more flush with cash than it has ever been. But the legislature is openly reticent about showing us the money.
Why? What good reason could Alabama taxpayers have for ever being okay with seeing nothing from their elected officials in the form of true and across the board tax relief? Why would the combined Republican majorities in the state house, senate and in the governor’s office not be inclined to provide a tax break to its citizens?
Is it possible that the elected leadership in Montgomery believes that we don’t have enough revenue? Not at all. The numbers don’t lie, and Alabama has more cash on hand than we’ve ever had. Current revenue collections are more than what is needed to sustain current operations. Most recent reports indicate that Alabama made its budget requirements just ten months into the fiscal year meaning that revenues exceeded appropriations. The legislature just passed the largest Education and General Fund Budgets ever in the history of the State. Those two budgets, passed just a few months ago, are actually for FY2023, meaning that legislators suspect that revenue will remain at or above current levels for the foreseeable future. Alabama also has massive tranches of federal relief dollars that have yet to be fully spent. In short, excuse number one is out. The availability of money is not the issue preventing tax relief.
Well, could it be then that the leadership in Montgomery is worried that the economy is going to bottom out? Possibly. The Biden economy is certainly difficult to navigate or predict. But that does not mean a thing when it comes to short term relief and even for some forms of long-term relief. Any monies in the state coffers must be spent on the budgets, or reserved in accordance with existing law, or they have to pass a new act to allow them to harbor it off to the side.
The next possible excuse is the question of whether the leadership in Montgomery believes that they can use the excess funds that came from all the massive COVID-19 relief to give the citizens a tax break. The answer to that is easy: they certainly can. Massive amounts of excess funds still exist. The legislature had epic levels of COVID-19 relief dollars, so much so, that they had to have a separate appropriation bill outside of the usual budgeting process earlier this year to allocate over a billion dollars in excess funds. They did in fact allocate those funds and they spent it all on government. They could have waived the grocery tax for three years. They could have lifted the gas tax for six months. They could have lowered the corporate income tax rate. But they chose instead to spend more on government.
It is past time for meaningful tax relief to be provided by the legislature and the governor to the citizens of this state. There are no fiscal excuses not to do so. What it comes down to is the real question: Do they want to?
Taxpayers across Alabama should be on the phone to Montgomery yelling “show me the money!”
Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news talk show Rightside Radio.