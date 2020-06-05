Alabama Republicans went to the polls in March to choose their Senate nominee. Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville came in first with 33% of the vote but fell short of the majority he needed to avoid a July 14 runoff against former Sen. Jeff Sessions who garnered 32%.
Over the next month, one topic will receive a lot of attention in the media and from the candidates — immigration. It’s the single-most important issue for Republican voters. And the two candidates couldn’t be further apart.
Tuberville largely wants to maintain — or even increase — immigration levels. Sessions, by contrast, has spent his entire career fighting to reduce immigration, which he believes depresses wages and boxes Americans out of job opportunities. Alabamians overwhelmingly share this view — and that could easily tip the election in Sessions’ favor.
Tuberville portrays himself as a get-it-done outsider in the mold of Donald Trump. But his views on immigration are anything but Trumpian. On the campaign trail, the president promised to crack down on illegal immigration and scale back legal migration.
Tuberville, meanwhile, has repeatedly claimed that America needs more foreign workers. “We got 100,000 people a month coming across the border ... We need them,” Tuberville exclaimed last July.
He doubled down at a different campaign event last summer, saying “I’m all for immigration. I’ve got buddies that need people who will work, and (immigrants) will work,” as reported by Yellowhammer News. Tuberville has also hired a top operative from FWD.us, the pro-amnesty group backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Tuberville’s support for bringing in more foreign workers may endear him to his fellow multimillionaires and the rest of the GOP donor class. But it could threaten his standing among the Republican base.
GOP voters rank immigration their top issue, according to a recent Gallup poll. Eight in 10 Republicans want to reduce legal immigration to 500,000 or less annually — half the current level of 1 million per year. And eight in 10 conservatives want to see more deportations.
These voters have good reason to worry about immigration: left unchecked, it depresses Americans’ wages. According to Harvard economist George Borjas, immigration costs less-educated Americans up to $1,500 annually.
Sessions has long recognized these harmful consequences and fought to protect American workers. He voted over 40 times to reduce allotments of work visas. And he repeatedly co-sponsored bills that would have required employers to use E-Verify, a free online system that prevents illegal hiring.
More than any other lawmaker, Sessions was instrumental in defeating the “Gang of Eight” immigration bill in 2013. That legislation, backed by every Democrat senator and numerous liberal Republicans, would have amnestied millions of illegal immigrants and roughly tripled the number of lifetime work permits awarded to foreigners over the ensuing decade.
As the first senator to endorse then-candidate Trump in 2016, Sessions and his aide Stephen Miller — now a senior advisor to the president — helped shape Trump’s immigration platform.
And as attorney general, Sessions ended Barack Obama’s amnesty program for young illegal aliens and unveiled a zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigration. As he described it, “If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple.”
The next month will be a hard-fought slog. But Jeff Sessions’ immigration record will likely give him the upper hand over Tuberville.
Will Milner is the northern regional vice chair for the College Republican Federation of Alabama.