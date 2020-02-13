It was only three weeks ago the Auburn Tigers appeared to have hit a wall.
Many people were unimpressed with their 15-0 start because of what they considered suspect competition. Trips to Tuscaloosa and Gainesville, Florida, resulted in two ugly losses that seemingly exposed the Tigers as pretenders.
As a result, Auburn endured a precipitous fall from No. 4 to No. 17 in the national rankings.
From the outside, it genuinely looked like the sky was falling. Then Bruce Pearl did what good coaches do and calmly made some adjustments.
Since the loss to Florida on Jan. 18, the Tigers have now won six straight games against the best competition in the SEC. It’s a testament to Pearl’s leadership as well as the leaders within the team.
I don’t think there’s any question last year’s Final Four squad was more talented overall than this year’s team, but the 2020 version has a demeanor unlike any I have seen on the Plains before.
These guys don’t ever panic. They don’t ever seem to get frustrated when things don’t go according to plan. It’s rare to have so much senior leadership on a college basketball team in this day and age, but Auburn is taking full advantage of it.
In the last four games, the Tigers have defeated Ole Miss on the road, Kentucky at home, Arkansas on the road and LSU at home. Three of the four games went into overtime. They had to erase a 19-point deficit against the Rebels, an 11 point deficit against the Razorbacks and a 15 point deficit against the Bengal Tigers.
It’s been pretty incredible to watch and the LSU game definitely had a postseason feel to it.
As impressive as the Tigers have been so far this season, the way they are going about doing it is even more impressive.
It’s someone different every night. Different players have stepped up in different situations and risen to the occasion. Anfernee McLemore sparked the comeback against Ole Miss with some clutch 3-pointers. Samir Doughty single-handedly kept Auburn in the game against Kentucky in the first half. J’Von McCormick led the comeback against LSU and hit the game-winner with a millisecond remaining.
Of course, those guys are just the headliners.
The Tigers have gotten clutch baskets from Daniel Purifoy and some monster rebounding from Austin Wiley along the way.
What do all those guys have in common? They are all seniors. It’s been a team effort all season long and Auburn wouldn’t be where it is without the veteran leadership.
That being said, the Tigers also wouldn’t be where they are without freshman Isaac Okoro. He is the unlikely MVP and already plays like a seasoned veteran. His ability to drive to the basket, hit clutch shots and play lockdown defense makes him the total package. He has truly elevated this team to a higher level than many believed they were capable.
It’s a great mix of players with different strengths and weaknesses. They have plenty of swagger but seemingly no ego. It doesn’t matter who takes the last shot — as long as it goes in. The Tigers are atop the SEC standings with eight conference games to play.
Just for the record, Auburn is going for its third straight SEC championship.