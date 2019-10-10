Tuesday evening Sen. Doug Jones went to Auburn University to speak to the student Democratic club and others who knew about the town hall type meeting. About 100 students and adults arrived to hear him speak about kitchen-table issues.
His theme is “One Alabama.” Jones wants us all to work together and has been willing to work across the aisle. He said the Senate and House have a lot of nonpartisan bills on Mitch McConnell’s desk waiting for him to put them out for a vote. Apparently, there are a lot of Republican and Democrats who are trying to do the right thing for the country but it is stalled in the legislative graveyard.
He was asked about impeachment and stated because he was a lawyer, he thought even if the evidence proved something to be true, it may not be. So he is waiting to vote against Donald Trump until the facts prove which way the evidence points.
The statement he used was, “Do not be too quick to judge very damning evidence.” However, he did mention there is a serious problem on a whim or a tweet with the new evidence about Ukraine, China and the Kurds. In fact, Jones stated the Kurds had ISIS political prisoners and may release them if Turkey attacks — which Turkey did Wednesday morning. America should not walk away from people who have helped us fight ISIS.
Over and over Jones mentioned the need to protect the constitution any way we can. The Republicans do not want to impeach but it sounds like behind the scenes some of them do because democracy is at risk. I guess we have to wait and see if the Republicans will get the courage to stand up.
Doug mentioned all the committees he is in and what they are doing. He is in the banking and housing committee and working on money laundering and working on the student’s loans and cryptocurrencies. The committee is also working on the sanctions.
Another committee is health and labor which is working to lower prescriptions and high hospital bills. These healthcare bills are in McConnell’s graveyard desk. As for the armed services committee, he talked to all the commanders to learn what they needed. He is working to upgrade the military and stated our military needs to be better than Russia and China.
Jones is quite worried about the deficit and how it is growing. He was also worried about the Democratic Party and how it is a mess at this time. The students were told they were the least represented group; however, the new bylaws were passed that included youth caucuses. Sounds like a good one to me.
On guns, Jones is an avid hunter and sportsman so he understands how people feel about guns, but he said the background checks could be done. Along with all these bills, he is trying to upgrade the voting rights act, the Equal Pay Act for women and a nondiscrimination act for LGBTQ communities.
I really hope everyone, including Republicans, gets a chance to listen to Jones and ask questions. He was very open to all. In fact, he only spoke a few moments before he asked what we wanted him to do. Very different from some of the other politicians I have heard. He is very down to earth.