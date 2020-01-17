Hercules, a teacup Chihuahua, yaps at Clubber Lang, the American pit bull terrier that lives next door. He’s oblivious only the neighbor’s fence preserves his life. Hercules lacks self-awareness, you think?
I met with other firefighters to play pick-up basketball games. We attempted to keep the games firefighters only. We played with zeal but with caution in order to prevent injuring each other.
My mouth was agape, like a sewer with the manhole cover removed. A non-firefighter, he flew around the court like he was mad at the world. His style: Dangerous and destructive.
Wary, I stepped onto the court, focused on avoiding the kamikaze. I penetrated the paint and lofted a floater, and Mr. I-Have-My-Sports-Mixed-Up smashed into me. I heard a popping sound as I crashed to the floor. I limped off the court and drove to the hospital. A few hours later, I inherited two crutches and a foot adorned with a pristine cast. I bemoaned my fate and developed a self-pity which, in retrospect, proved shocking.
Every night I took a 32-ounce plastic cup, crammed it with butter pecan ice cream and drowned it with Dr. Pepper; I gorged on the concoction. I maintained this ritual for weeks; my pants wailed and felt like a constricting band. I abandoned my self-deception; hogging massive amounts of ice cream and soda wouldn’t expand my waistline. Bid goodbye to Gluttonyville, the dead-end fictional town. Within six weeks, the constricting band loosened. Amazing.
I served under a fire chief who sought to dazzle people with his non-existent oratorical powers and his voluminous vocabulary. Example 1, firefighters responded to a multiple-alarm industrial fire. The strategy was station firefighters on every side of the building. The chief radioed, “All fire crews circumcise the building.” Huh, we lacked a tool to complete that task. Of course, he meant for the firefighters to circumscribe or surround the building.
Example 2, firefighters responded to an apartment fire. They rescued a female occupant who inhaled smoke and suffered burns. Department paramedics transported her to the hospital. Our arson investigator determined the Afghan — a blanket or shawl — which she covered herself up with, ignited. The chief informed the media, an “African caught on fire.” Why didn’t he just say blanket or shawl?
Example 3, a paramedic student logging hours in the emergency department got into a disagreement with an Akron Fire Department paramedic who also worked at the hospital. The chief’s terse postmortem, “Two firefighters engaged in an alteration.” What? Self-deceived, the chief concluded he was a wordsmith, but instead he mastered malapropism, an unintentional humorous distortion of a word, especially a similar sounding word.
Auburn won the 2019 Iron Bowl and Nick Saban’s self-deceived riff resounds. Prior to the game Gus Malzahn said Auburn would win if it it kept the score close going into the fourth quarter. Auburn was leading, 48-45, with about two minutes remaining. Alabama’s field goal attempt careened off the goal post. Auburn regained possession at their 20-yard line. With one minute and 30 seconds left in the game, Auburn faced fourth and four at its 26. Auburn sent its punter onto the field, but he lined up as a receiver. Confused, Alabama was flagged for having 12 men on the field. The penalty gifted Auburn a first down, and they iced the game.
Saban said, “We tried to put the defense back on the field, but Waddell didn’t get off fast enough.” He continued, “They did sub, and they should give us time to sub.” You exceeded the time allotted.
A.W. Tozer said, “Of all forms of deception, self-deception is the most deadly, and of all deceived persons the self-deceived are the least likely to discover it.”