If I had a dollar for every time I raved about the folks who live in our lovely little community, well, I’d be able to buy lunch for quite of few of y’all.
I’ve said it once, twice, dozens of times: The people who live here in the Lake Martin area are like no other.
For one thing, everybody knows everybody and for the most part, we’re kind to one another. We’re friends with the folks at the bank, the store merchants, little league coaches, school administrators and everybody in between.
Now, there are downfalls to that. Every single time I go to Walmart in my dog-hair-covered leggings, no makeup and a hat to cover my unwashed hair, I always see one of you doggone people in the aisles. But hey, y’all are awesome to speak to me anyway despite my unapproachable hot mess attire and me admittedly dodging to another aisle. I kid, I kid. I should probably just wash my hair and throw on some makeup, but I digress. Actually, before I digress, why don’t I run into a single everlovin’ one of y’all when I look like I’m about to model for Vogue? OK, fine, I digress.
Another thing, though, is people truly want to help one another. We have so many community organizations working to simply help others and on top of that, there are residents who volunteer hours of their time every week — some every day — to cleaning up trash, delivering food to shut-ins and so many other selfless things.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and what’s been a tough year in general, it’s important to see the good and let those things warm your heart. We need all we can get. I’ve been reminded the last couple weeks just how downright goodhearted our people are.
Alexander City councilwoman and local respiratory therapist Buffy Colvin shared a post on Facebook telling a story of two local students paying it forward.
Wildcat players Onaje Brooks and Savon Spradley recently bought a Happy Meal at McDonald’s for the customers ahead of them, who were a mother and her 4-year-old daughter. The woman reciprocated the deed and used the experience as a teaching moment for her daughter on random acts of kindness. The original poster (the 4-year-old’s father) said the gesture made a lasting impression on his daughter and their family.
I also received a letter to the editor this week — I so appreciate when y’all send me those — and it told the story of yet another good deed I can’t help but share.
Robert Caldwell, one of Alexander City’s two-man litter crew, assists in the Clean Community Partnership’s Third Saturday Cleanups by picking up the filled trash bags while offering water and empty bags.
This past Saturday, volunteers Betty Chambers and Bill Thompson were cleaning up on Highway 63 when two women pulled over with a flat tire. Cars drove by them again and again, and it wasn’t until Caldwell pulled up that help was on the way. Caldwell saw the two women, parked his truck right away, turned on his hazard lights and rushed to help them.
After that, he stuck around to pick up some more trash alongside the volunteers. How awesome is that?
Now, this last one really tugs at my heart strings. Many readers may know local special education advocate and mother Melissa Mullins and her daughter, Torrie. Grab a tissue while I tell this next one.
Benjamin Russell’s seniors were allowed to paint their parking spots this year. The administration decided to do this to add some excitement and recognition for the students’ final year as Wildcats before they move on to the real world. Plus, the kids really needed something special after such a tough run in 2020.
Torrie, who has autism, does not drive so technically she doesn’t have her own parking spot. Melissa said she was planning to take a parking spot once all the other seniors had claimed theirs then pay for it just so Torrie could participate. Then, wouldn’t you know, a kind soul stepped up to the plate.
“One of the senior class officers volunteered to allow Torrie to paint/decorate their spot,” Melissa said. “Not driving made participating a challenge for Torrie and the student recognized they could help with an act of kindness to bridge that gap.”
Torrie spent Sunday painting her very own spot with an original, creative “Star Wars” design, and her mother is still elated from the student’s kindness.
With the world as ugly as it is today, we all need to take time to see the good. Sometimes it’s almost like we have sunglasses on that block the positive things happening around us; all we can see are the hard times, the negative things and the obstacles ahead of us. Instead, I urge you to recognize when happy things are going on around you. Relish in the good times and accomplishments, no matter how small they may be.
It’s local and national election season; people are still stuck in their homes or only getting out to work and get necessities; there have been countless injustices this year; prominent figures have died; times are just hard and the world seems really heavy. Because of all that, I think some folks have turned ugly. Some people have agendas and others turn against their own friends and families due to differences of opinion. Some of us are just stuck in a funk, deeply affected by this year and can’t snap out of it.
We have to do better. Instead of being negative and bitter, be a light for those around you. You never know what your neighbor, friend, co-worker or even the stranger behind you in the grocery store line is going through. No weight can be put on the magnitude of a simple good deed or kind word.
So while you’re choosing to see the good, also be the good.
The impression you could make is priceless.
