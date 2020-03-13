Despite what people on social media and fans of other conferences say, the SEC is still the cream of the crop for NFL talent.
With the new playoff system in college football came parody within the ranks of college football. The SEC isn’t regarded as it was a decade ago but it still remains as the most sought-after league talent-wise. This is because of the deep rooting recruiting pipeline teams like Alabama, Florida and LSU have built and stretched their arms to the far ends of the West Coast up to and including California.
With Antonio Brown out of football for the foreseeable future, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. are both seen as the top-tier guys at the wide receiver position, both coming out of the glory days of the SEC West. The talent at the receiver position doesn’t stop there; Mike Evans in Tampa Bay helped Johnny Manziel win a Heisman trophy, while Amari Cooper, a Heisman finalist himself, helped former Mississippi State foe Dak Prescott reach 5,000 passing yards this season, possibly earning them both huge deals going into free agency.
Great players are littered all throughout the Southest, but no other program hoards the talent Alabama has since the Miami Hurricanes in their heyday. Nick Saban has cemented himself into the lore and fabric that is college football and has also found himself in the conversation as the greatest of all time.
While Amari Cooper holds the title as best player in the Saban era at Alabama, the player who translated the most has a chance to go down as an all-time great himself in Derrick Henry.
Henry has supreme power the game hasn’t seen since Earl Campbell while having the breakaway speed and style of Eric Dickerson. Henry’s progression through the season matches his play style meaning he starts off slow and as the season or game goes on he gets better, faster and stronger. He has real potential to be a legend of the game.
The NFL’s SEC fascination has only increased with the upcoming draft. Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are hands down the two most coveted quarterbacks coming into the draft, while Henry Ruggs III made scouts and fans giddy with his 40-yard dash time. And who could forget, Jerry Jeudy is the most NFL-ready player besides Ohio State’s Chase Young in the whole draft. Don’t be surprised come April if a third of the first-round picks selected are SEC players.
The SEC’s popularity and culture continues to be the gold standard and the blue print all teams in the NCAA wish they could have. The fans have maintained interest in the NCAA but with the lack of big cities in the South, interest at the professional level has never gotten a foothold like it should, but that could change. Players from the SEC dominate at every position except the most important — quarterback. Tua and Burrow bring hope Southerners grab interest at the sport’s highest level.
With the influx of great coaches the SEC’s dominance in recruiting and on-field performances aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, paving the way for the best conference to control the best league.
Ryne Gallacher is a regular columnist and correspondent for The Outlook.