It’s hard enough to predict an entire season of college football with the amount of personnel turnover, unknown development and coaching changes during any given year, but when coronavirus is also thrown in the mix it’s downright impossible. With that being said, these prognostications are rock solid and may even cause some to be uncomfortable with my clairvoyance. For the record, I am not dabbling in the dark arts.
Eastern Division
1. Florida (9-1) — The Gators have been ascending under Dan Mullen the last two years. QB Kyle Trask isn’t spectacular, but he is reliable and efficient. Mullen finally makes it to his first SEC title game.
2. Georgia (8-2) — I had the Bulldogs in the top spot until all the recent uncertainty at quarterback. The defense will be the best in the SEC. However, a lackluster offense results in two losses.
3. Tennessee (5-5) — The Vols are a distant third, but Jeremy Pruitt has the team on the right track. The schedule is simply not conducive to be above .500.
4. Kentucky (5-5) — Mark Stoops does a terrific job, but an all-SEC schedule is too much for the Wildcats. They lose to Tennessee in Knoxville.
5. Missouri (3-7) — Eli Drinkwitz brings a new attitude and a new offense to Columbia. They’re no threat to win the division but could be trouble for somebody.
6. South Carolina (3-7) — After a 4-8 season last year, it’s hard to believe they’re going to be a lot better. I still believe this is going to be Will Muschamp’s final season.
7. Vanderbilt (0-10) — Well, the Commodores just aren’t very good.
Western Division
1. Alabama (9-1) — I don’t think it really matters whether it’s Mac Jones or Bryce Young. The Tide will move the ball up and down the field and score points. The defense won’t be great by Nick Saban’s standards but it will be very good.
2. Auburn (8-2) — As always, the Tigers are a bit of an unknown. I actually believe two losses is probably a generous guess, but they’re just as likely to go undefeated.
3. Texas A&M (6-4) — The “opt-out” has hurt the Aggies before they even play a game. I’m also just not a believer in QB Kellen Mond.
4. LSU (5-5) — No Joe Burrow. No Joe Brady. No Jamar Chase. No Dave Aranda. Thirteen players were selected in the NFL draft from last year’s national championship team.
5. Miss State (3-7) — Mike Leach will unleash his Air Raid offense on the SEC and it will look really good in fleeting moments but overall not lead to many victories.
6. Ole Miss (3-7) — The Rebels will also make several teams sweat but ultimately finish the season with a pocket full of moral victories.
7. Arkansas (0-10) — The Hogs would be better served to compete in the AHSAA 7A classification and still might not win all their games. They stink.
SEC Title Game – Alabama: 31, Florida: 20