I think I have one of the few houses in America that is fully decorated for Christmas and we haven’t even celebrated Thanksgiving. My sweet bride loves Christmas so much I believe she starts thinking about decorating right after the Fourth of July each year. I can see her sizing up the room every time she walks through it thinking about this year’s theme. Oh yes, we have themes for Christmas at my house. One year it may be Santas and the next snowmen or a combination of both. In the middle of this themed experience are about 20 nativities we have gathered from around the world. I guess you could say we are a bit eclectic in our approach to the holidays.
Anyway, Thanksgiving is still on the calendar because I heard my wife and daughter-in-law talking about the big fat turkey from last year. The more I overheard of this conversation I realized they were talking about me. I immediately told them I took offense at this analogy because some people had ham for their lunch. My wife just shrugged and said that applied just as well. After all she had watched me preach for the past 57 years and ham might be a better comparison.
I was just glad I had enough sense to keep quiet after that because she could have gotten off on corn then my jokes would have come up. From there she would have moved to potatoes and my first-place championship in the heavy weight division of couch potatoes would be the center of the conversation. So I did what any sensible husband would do at this point — I covered myself in my Santa blanket and I shut up.
After she got off the phone, she told me she was making a list of things that needed to be done between now and Christmas. My heavens, it covered three single-spaced typed pages with footnotes. I figure I will need to hire at least six guys working every day plus weekends to get it all done. I believe the Hebrews could make bricks without straw easier than I could get all her projects done. The worst part is the word is out about her list from last year and everyone is avoiding me because they’re afraid I’ll try to hire them. Believe me, I understand.
The “holy days” of Christmas begins with our celebration of Thanksgiving and goes through the new beginnings of a new year. These days can be filled with fun, fellowship, food and faith, or they can be so stressful we miss the joy of our Lord’s birth. The real purpose is to thank God with our praise for His love by giving His Son. The world can rob us of our Christian joy and cheat us out of the blessings of these holy days if we aren’t careful. It’s a hectic time, but it can be a heavenly time as well. The festive faith of the believer is on display for the world to see what Christmas truly is in our lives. So, let’s make this joyous season a testimony by being faithful in His house every Sunday as we celebrate Christ’s birth.
I noticed a footnote on this list my wife gave me telling me to set her Valentine and Easter boxes aside when I put the Christmas crates up. She wants to be ready to decorate for the next holiday after New Year’s Day. You know, she would have made a great Egyptian taskmaster and all her Hebrews would have met their quotas of bricks every day — straw or no straw.