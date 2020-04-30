Warning: The following is what’s known in the parlance of our time as the bottom of the barrel.
When I was in eighth grade at the Alex City Middle School, I had a good buddy named Matthew Scroggins. We played sports together and spent the night at each other’s house like good friends do.
We were in the same P.E. class and were out on the Hamp Lyon football field one day being physically educated. I have no clue what we were doing exactly, but most of my gym class memories resemble something similar to “Lord of the Flies.”
Regardless, I’m sure coach Hicks was in complete control of the situation.
All of a sudden, the whistle sounded and we all froze like deer in headlights. Our time was up and Coach told us to head back to the locker room.
As anyone who has ever been to ACMS knows, it’s a pretty good distance from the football field to the gymnasium. Matthew and I, as if shot out of a cannon, were in a dead sprint ahead of everyone else racing to the showers. Scroggins was pretty fast, but I was faster. I blew through the door like a straight-line wind with a good five second lead.
I haven’t been in the middle school in a long time, but as I remember it there was a big staircase leading down to the gym. You went down about 10 steps, turned and went down 10 more steps in the opposite direction. Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time to skip the first four steps and try to take the first level in a lurch.
I don’t know if my foot slipped or if I just caught the step with half of my foot, but my ankle rolled and all my weight came down on my right ankle. I felt it snap. It was excruciating, but the adrenaline was flowing. I was still alone and tried to stand up, but the millisecond I put any weight on it I knew I was in trouble. I managed to hop over to the second flight of stairs and sat down about halfway to the bottom.
As I sat there contemplating my next move, Matthew came by me in a blur gleeful to be the victor and first in the locker room. I don’t remember who was next, but they kept coming one after the other — my colleagues, my compatriots, my friends. They all passed by on the other side. I might as well have been a dead possum on the side of the road.
Then, out of nowhere, a good Samaritan came along.
John David Pemberton stopped and asked me if I was OK. I told him I thought I had broken my ankle, so he put his arm around me and helped me into the gym. I sat down on the bleachers right inside the door and started to remove my shoe and sock. My ankle already looked like a grapefruit.
We had an eighth-grader as a PE assistant named Todd (all I remember) and he ordered me to the showers. I assured him that wasn’t possible and he came over to take a look. His eyes bugged out as he looked at my ankle. He then scooped me up like an infant and darted up the stairs easily clearing each staircase in three steps.
I was like 5-foot-0 and weighed barely 100 pounds. Todd triumphantly brought me into the school office and passed me off to the proper authorities. My mom worked in the office. It turns out I did break the ankle and I had to spend three weeks in a cast — a blue cast as I remember.
What does this have to do with sports?
Hardly anything, but it does give me an opportunity to say thanks again to John David and Todd after 30 years.