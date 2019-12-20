There are a lot of lessons we can learn in life if we only stop to think about them. Often we rush right past some of the more obvious things because they are so familiar to us. I got to thinking about that while watching an old cartoon of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
There is a great history of Ole St. Nick that dates back almost 2,000 years. We have simply updated the story, changed the costume and made it relevant for today. Yet, there are some things we can learn from this jolly, fat old elf and I want to share a few of them.
First, have a good self-image no matter what your physical appearance looks like. Santa is round and has a belly that shakes like jelly but is still as happy as can be. He isn’t worried about his looks; he just eats another cookie and gets on with his life.
Secondly, giving is better than receiving. He doesn’t come to your house to get your toys, oh no, he comes to deliver your requests. He takes great joy in making people happy because he truly believes it is better to give than receive. Christ reminded us God loves a cheerful giver.
In the third place, accomplish your task regardless of the obstacles. He flies at night in the dark; it’s snowing, it’s cold and he has to control eight tiny reindeer landing on a small housetop. That can’t be easy, but he does it without a complaint.
Fourthly, be in inclusive as you celebrate Christmas. When he leaves he shouts, “Merry Christmas to all.” Happiness is to be shared and spread around so everyone can experience the joy of the season. His whole demeanor is a testimony to his true feelings.
Fifthly, have a sense of morality to know good from bad. Santa keeps a list and checks it twice just to make sure who is naughty and nice. There is no reward in being a bad person, but wonderful things come to those who live a moral life of goodness. Remember, Christ came to give us a more abundant life full of love and joy.
The sixth thing is when you arrive, bring joy with you. No one wants to be around a person who is a whiner and complainer. Ole Santa can’t help himself he continually says, “Ho, Ho, Ho!” because it comes from deep within him. Joy is contagious and needs to be spread around.
No. 7 is your coming ought to have a positive anticipation. Folks should be excited you are coming to see them and have fellowship. There is no dread when we hear, “Here comes Santa Claus” because everything about him is positive and good. People should expect the same from us as children of God.
Eight, live your life and put others first. Santa is all about making others happy and he takes great pleasure from the reaction of others being blessed. Life is too short to be stingy and mean because folks are hurting and need love and comfort. Isn’t that what Christ has taught us by His example?
Finally, when you leave someone, make sure they have fond memories of you because you left a little of yourself with them. Christmas is a time of giving and love, so give your love to others openly and unashamedly because God loved us and gave us the greatest of all gifts. He gave us His Son.
This Christmas slow down and look around and see what life can teach you with simple lessons from everyday things. This could be the best Christmas you have ever had because you learn the lesson of giving love freely through Christ. Merry Christmas, I’ll see you in church.