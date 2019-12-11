Dear Editor,
We want to thank the City of Dadeville and Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce for inviting us to participate in the Christmas parade and celebration.
Dadeville is a charming, warm town and we enjoyed seeing all the boys and girls. It was a wonderful experience for us. We hope to see you again next year.
We would like to say a special thanks to chamber president Michael Carter and his son Hayden for the rapid roadside assistance. Santa had a few mechanical issues that had to be attended before the parade.
Also, thanks to the lady on East LaFayette street for the use of her power because Santa had to recharge his battery.
Merry Christmas and love to everyone.
Ms. Claus and the Jolly Ole Fat Man Santa Claus