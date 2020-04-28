Many of us are working from home.
At first it was pleasant, relaxed meetings via teleconference still wearing pajamas. After a few weeks now, daily routines mean more than anything. What was your routine before the coronavirus?
If you are like most, a normal routine surrounding work is long gone from sight in the rearview mirror. Everyone should bring routine back to work, even the work-from-home office.
Return to the morning rituals of getting out of bed, showering and dressing. If it is what it was before, do it now; don’t get lazy. Set aside time for your work day. Don’t split it up just because you can. Did you split your day up before the coronavirus? Most likely not.
Did you allow your children to dominate your work day pre-COVID-19? Yes it’s nice they are at home and now require more time without school in session. We will have to allow more time to get things across to them, but let’s also teach our children how to figure things out on their own.
Another routine we all need to get back into is for our health. Working from home has led many of us to frequent trips to the kitchen for snacks. We do it before we realize it. Treat your home office like your real office. Limit your snacks and growing waistline.
Just because we are encouraging you to return to a few old routines doesn’t mean you can’t establish a few new ones.
Reconnect with children with Tuesday night board games or Thursday afternoon games of kickball in the backyard or better yet, how about device-free Saturdays? We are all so inundated with information a day away at home with family and new traditions might just help us relax and give us something new to look forward to when we all get through this COVID-19 crisis.