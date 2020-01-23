Although Benjamin Russell’s boys basketball team officially finished the Class 6A Area 6 schedule winless after a loss to Opelika on Tuesday night, the Wildcats aren’t necessarily discouraged about their postseason hopes.
After cutting the deficit to just four points with less than a minute to go against the Bulldogs, Benjamin Russell had an opportunity to take down its rival. But a costly technical gave Opelika a pair of free throws and the ball back, and that helped it to a 64-59 victory.
“I am still beyond confident,” BRHS boys coach Jeremy Freeman said. “We were in both ballgames with them and it was definitely the most competitive we’ve played anybody twice other than Smiths Station. Here again, it’s a good matchup for us.”
Russell County and Opelika will face off Friday; if the Warriors win, they’ll win the right to host the area tournament. If Opelika wins, it’ll come down to a coin toss. Both teams swept Benjamin Russell (2-13, 0-4).
“We didn’t finish the area where we wanted to be, but it’s really hard to beat a team three times,” Freeman said.
Eighth-grader Gabe Benton had a fantastic performance for the Wildcats, leading the way with 23 points and capping off a double-double with 10 rebounds. Za Stowes added 15 points and Freeman said he was impressed with his bench players’ defensive effort.
Benjamin Russell’s girls lost to Opelika, 65-27, and likewise finished the area schedule winless. They are now 6-12 (0-4).
Rebel girls reel off another victory
Now at seven wins in a row, Reeltown’s girls basketball team has found its stride lately and picked up yet another victory Tuesday night with a 46-34 defeat of Montgomery Catholic. The Rebels (9-4) pulled away in the second quarter, during which they outscored the Knights, 13-5.
Diyanna Newton came alive offensively with 14 points; she went 9 of 14 from the free-throw line. Reeltown did a great job getting to the line in general; they shot 40 from the charity stripe.
Makayla Langston had yet another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Taniya Haynes had seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Rebels were very well-rounded Tuesday as six players scored at least four points.
On the boys side, Reeltown was outmatched by Catholic, falling 74-38. Marcus Haynes led the Rebels (4-9) with 11 points. Eric Shaw grabbed 12 rebounds and was just one point shy of a double-double. He also added six blocks.
Generals can’t keep up with LaFayette early
A strong second half wasn’t enough for Horseshoe Bend’s girls basketball team to overcome LaFayette on Tuesday night in a 62-46 loss.
The Generals outscored Lafayette, 17-6, in the final quarter but the Bulldogs had already built up too big of a lead by that point. Horseshoe Bend (12-9, 4-4 Class 2A Area 9) was led by Jahia Jennings and Reagan Taylor, who put up 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Horseshoe Bend’s boys lost 85-27 to the undefeated Bulldogs. The Generals are now 3-16 (1-5).