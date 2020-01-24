Branch Rickey — resolute, his face plum colored, eyes aflame — challenged the indomitable Jack Roosevelt Robinson. Rickey machine-gunned insults and invectives at Robinson. The three-hour verbal water boarding exercise ebbed and flowed. Aghast, Robinson snapped, “Are you looking for a Negro who’s afraid to fight back?” Fervent, Rickey snapped, “I’m looking for a ballplayer with guts enough not to fight back.” Rickey knew opponents would splatter Robinson with slurs, and it was imperative Robinson squelch his natural impulse to fight and turn the other cheek. Assured, Rickey signed him to a Brooklyn Dodger contract.
Robinson was a second lieutenant assigned to the Ft. Hood, Texas base. He and a fellow officer’s wife boarded an Army bus. Despite the Army’s open-seating policy, the driver ordered Robinson to sit in the back. Robinson’s internal volcano began rumbling and his radiant heat intimidated the driver, who avoided a thrashing administered by Robinson when he decided he wouldn’t attempt to enforce his unlawful order.
However, the driver called the military police who arrested Robinson. Irate, Robinson confronted the investigative officer and his assistant for their race-based inquiry. Offended, the officer recommended Robinson’s court martial. Robinson’s commanding officer refused to authorize the action. Whereupon Robinson was transferred, his new commander proved pliable as a strawberry Twizzler. He charged Robinson with multiple offenses, including public drunkenness. Huh, Robinson didn’t drink. In August 1944, an all-white panel acquitted Robinson.
Robinson withstood corrosive and constant abuse to ensure Rickey’s grand experiment succeeded. His exploits established him as a first ballot Hall of Famer. In addition, Major League Baseball retired his number 42, honoring his iconic contributions — he made baseball better and inclusive.
Bertha Doss ingrained Sabbath-keeping, non-violence and eating a vegetarian diet within her son, Desmond Doss. When Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Doss was working at the Newport News, Virginia Naval Shipyard. Had Doss requested a deferment, it’s certain he would have received it. Instead, Doss enlisted in the military to serve his country and his fellow soldiers as a medic. However, he refused to butcher his conscience by carrying a weapon or killing enemy soldiers. Of course, military intelligence assigned Doss to an infantry rifle company. Wow, what an affront.
Doss’s platoon members considered him a coward, a liability and a misfit. Martin Luther King’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” warns not to engage in superficial analysis, which deals only with effects but searches and discovers the root causes — this guy won’t carry a weapon, won’t kill and won’t eat a steak; he’s untrustworthy. Thus they underestimated his drive to serve and to save men in an innovative way.
Doss performed the extra chores designed to crush his spirit, which his commanding officers heaped on him. They tried to intimidate him and scorned him. Like Robinson, he faced court martial but was also acquitted. In May 1945, Doss’s platoon attacked Maeda Escarpment, also known as Hacksaw Ridge. The Americans attack achieved early success, but the Japanese counterattack proved withering; the Americans scurried in retreat. However, Doss weaved through the one-sided firefight, rescuing imperiled and injured soldiers. Doss later said he was determined to rescue the injured until he was exhausted or until the Japanese infantry shredded him.
Doss rescued 75 soldiers. President Harry Truman conferred the Medal of Honor upon Doss. It’s the military’s highest and most prestigious honor, awarded for valorous acts. Furthermore, Doss was the first conscientious objector/medic to receive the award.
Doss relied on the scriptures and his vibrant faith in God to save lives in an extraordinary manner. Likewise, Robinson’s faith in God solidified and steeled him as he faced pressure unprecedented in sports history.
These revolutionary men forced fear to strike out.