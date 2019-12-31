As if you won’t see this type of article hundreds of times as Jan. 1 approaches, here are my thoughts on various sports-related New Year’s resolutions.
For the Southeastern Conference offices…
Make 2020 the year that gives the fans the least amount of opportunities to complain about the officiating.
For a conference as rich and powerful as the SEC, the refs seem to get worse and worse. I realize my hypocrisy with this take as I am usually the guy who defends refs, but the officiating this past year seemed atrocious. Granted, when the whistles are universally bad then in theory, all teams are equal parts beneficiary and victim.
However, I think we all want an officiating product as good as the football product.
For Gus Malzahn…
Resolve to not hype the 2020 Auburn squad.
Don’t boast how awesome this guy has looked in practice or that guy has been off the field. Every time you brag on a player it seems you forget he is on the team come game day.
Don’t set yourself up for criticism by touting one guy then rarely play him.
For Ed Orgeron…
Don’t change a thing. Don’t change your newfound attitude towards offense, magnetic personality, game day socks, deodorant — nothing.
Against all odds and predictions, you helmed one of the most decorated and prolific seasons in SEC — and NCAA — history. No one knows exactly how you have morphed from a mocked has-been to one of the game’s best coaches in less than 365 days, but you deserve every accolade you have received.
A tip of the cap to you good sir.
For Dabo Swinney…
No more poor-mouthing your team, please. Just stop. It belittles us all.
Clemson is a juggernaut and everyone knows it. The ‘aww, shucks’ bit has grown tired. You have done an amazing job and it’s OK to not be the underdog anymore.
Besides, how can a team with that many future NFL stars be an underdog, man? It just doesn’t make sense.
For Nick Saban…
Please, please make it a point to beat Michigan like a dominatrix’s drum. The college football world needs to know the dynasty isn’t dead and this Day 1 chance to prove it can help kickstart the next season.
It should be noted because Nick Saban is an avid and loyal subscriber to his own “Process,” which requires taking everything day by day, it makes any resolution that requires more than 24 hours to accomplish futile.
For myself…
Make a resolution to put for effort in your articles. Seriously… this was a weak effort.
Happy New Year everyone.
Luke Robinson is a regular columnist, contributor to BMetro, AHSAA Radio Network broadcaster and Sportz Blitz team member.