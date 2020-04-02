In a time when there’s a lot of stress and so many unknowns, it’s good to remind yourself you’re doing OK.
No one knows what to expect or what’s going to happen next. We don’t know when school is going to be back in session or when sports can be played again. We don’t know what’s going for happen to our local businesses or the community’s economy. We are all struggling to find a sense of what this new normal looks like.
So sometimes if you’re having a bad day or you think you’ve done something wrong or you should’ve done it a different way, take a moment to remind yourself, “I’m doing the best I can, and that’s OK.”
I’m already an anxious person and many times, my anxiety comes out in anger. I find myself snapping at my boyfriend, my friends or even my co-workers, and I certainly don’t mean to. But all I can do is apologize and try to do better the next time.
If you find yourself cooped up with your kids and you snap at them for not knowing the answer to a math problem you’ve gone over 100 times, that’s OK. If you need a 20-minute break to yourself and to let the kids play for a few minutes even if it’s during instructional time, that’s OK.
There’s been a lot of anger toward those people who are flocking to Lake Martin. Although it’s extremely important to remember safe social distancing, if you need to go out for a hike with your family, that’s OK. And if you want to stay inside all day, that’s fine too.
Some people are questioning why others are going out to pick up a meal at a local restaurant. If you’re one of those people who wants to stay home and cook every day, that’s OK, but if you want to spend your lunch eating food from a downtown restaurant and sitting with your family at the tables on Broad Street Plaza, that’s OK too.
If you want to volunteer for an organization trying to help out those in need, that’s certainly OK. But if you feel it’s better for you to stick to your house and take care of those closest to you, that’s OK too.
It’s hard to know what’s OK right now and what’s not. But the best thing we can do is what feels right — while still practicing our social distancing and taking precautions.
If you want to go fishing on your own, do it. If you want to play a board game with your family, make it happen. If you want to have a Zoom hangout with your friends, go for it. If you want to work out over FaceTime with your teams, find one who wants to do it with you. If you want to sleep in or do work in your PJs, now’s the time to take advantage of that.
And if you need a quiet day by yourself, that’s just fine too.
There’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer here and we all have to remember that. Rather than worrying what others are doing or how you’ll be perceived, just try to remind yourself you’re doing the best you can — just like we all are.
And for right now, that’s OK.