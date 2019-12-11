The College Football Playoff is now set and for the first time since its inception, Alabama will not be a participant thanks to the Auburn Tigers. You’re welcome America.
Of course, Auburn will not be a participant in the playoff either thanks to LSU, Georgia and Florida. Instead, the Tigers will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Tampa, Florida, where they’ll take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. I’ll have a lot more to say about that matchup in the coming weeks, but I want to dedicate today’s column to Pat Sullivan.
There’s nothing quite like the elation of an Iron Bowl victory. The game doesn’t necessarily make or break the season for me personally, but it is admittedly significant for a number of obvious reasons. The 2019 version was such an incredible game it made the spoils that much sweeter to savor.
I, like all Auburn fans, had difficulty wiping the smile off my face as I dressed for church Sunday morning. As the day progressed, news began to filter out Pat Sullivan had died. My euphoric mood quickly turned somber.
The word “icon” is attributed to lots of different things in our society today and it is an abundantly overused word. The dictionary defines it as a person or thing regarded as a representative symbol or as worthy of veneration.
Pat Sullivan was an Auburn icon in every sense of the word. He was one of the most — if not the most — respected former players in the Tigers’ illustrious history. He represented the university with the utmost class, dignity and honor. Sullivan was the human embodiment of the Auburn Creed.
Auburn went 9-2 and beat Alabama 10-8 in 1963. The next five years were a struggle for coach Shug Jordan and the Tigers. They went 6-4, 5-5, 4-6, 6-4 and 7-4 and lost to Alabama all five years.
Then a young recruit from John Carroll High School named Patrick Joseph Sullivan transformed the Auburn offense and gave new life to the program.
Sullivan won the Heisman Trophy in 1971, throwing for 2,262 yards and 21 touchdowns. While those numbers might seem pedestrian by today’s standards, they were prolific at the time. Sullivan actually led the NCAA in total offense with 2,856 total yards in 1970.
The three years prior to his arrival on the Plains, the Auburn offense averaged 222.1 yards per game in 1966; 301.8 in 1967; and 274 in 1968. During the three years Sullivan was under center, the Auburn offense averaged 423.3 yards per game in 1969; 485 in 1970; and 364.7 yards per game in 1971.
Oh, and he beat Alabama two out of three years.
The phrase “Sullivan to (Terry) Beasley” became part of the national lexicon and both became Auburn legends.
Unfortunately, this was all before my time and the only glimpse I’ve ever had a of Pat Sullivan in an Auburn uniform is on video. I never had the pleasure of meeting the man but by all accounts, he was the most humble, genuine and decent human being you could imagine.
His legacy will live on at Auburn through his exploits on the field, but more importantly his influence will live on because of the man he chose to be.
Farewell and War Eagle to, perhaps, the finest of Auburn’s sons.