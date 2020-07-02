Fourth of July means most will celebrate with friends and family.
The Outlook wants to encourage everyone to make sure it is a safe holiday.
Most who choose to drink alcohol never intend to get behind the wheel of an automobile or boat if they had too much to drink. Making the choice can be devastating.
Most drunk drivers only get pulled over by law enforcement, spend a few hours in jail sobering up and lose their license for a little bit. For an unlucky few the decision to get behind the wheel drunk will cause death. While many drunk drivers survive accidents, some don’t. Worse, those drunk drivers might take the lives of those who are following the rules and looking out for others.
The drunk driver might take the chance from a father to reconcile with a child. A drunk driver might take a daughter from her father.
But there is an easy solution — avoid driving drunk. Law enforcement will be on the lookout for drunk drivers.
“There is zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Make it a habit to select a designated driver prior to any Independence Day drinking, as well as for the rest of the year.”
While finding a designated driver might be easy for some, don’t let not having one allow you to get behind the wheel. If unable to find a sober driver consider using a ride-share service, call a cab or a friend.