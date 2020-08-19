Life is short. The year 2020 has been a doozey for all of us — some more than others — but it shouldn’t stop us from living.
Recently, Lake Martin Animal Shelter director Mia Chandler made the extremely tough decision to relocate for the benefit of her family, despite leaving a town, a job and a support system that loves her dearly and that she loves back.
Life is too short and Chandler chose the right path for her even amongst a difficult time.
School administration, teachers and faculty had to make the difficult call to return to traditional schooling, while also offering virtual options. How parents choose to handle the situation is up to them but superintendents, with the help of many advisers and professionals, had to find a way for education to continue.
Life is too short and the adverse effects of no education for children could worsen the detrimental effects of COVID-19.
Whether on the local, state or national level, candidates are fighting to earn the votes from residents in the hopes of bettering their lives — at least they all strongly believe that is their motivation.
Life is too short to get so hung up on the ‘he said, she said’ of politics. Instead of tearing down opposing views, we should focus on bolstering those we believe in.
Change is inevitable. We’ve heard it said every which way but our reactions to that change are the only thing we can control.
Life is too short to wallow in the negative, the ugly and the disappointing. Life is what it is, especially now, and it likely isn’t going to change any time soon.
The Outlook encourages all of you to remember life is short. Don’t stop living just because times are tough. It’s often in the toughest times we make the greatest breakthroughs.