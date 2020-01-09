Montgomery’s Equal Justice Initiative reports U.S. prisons confines 25% of the world’s prisoners. However, the U.S. population is only 5% of the world’s population. In 1975, $7.4 million was spent on jails and prisons. However by 2015, the amount soared to $87 billion — a 1,000% increase. In 1972, only 200,000 inmates were confined in U.S. prisons compared to 2.2 million inmates in 2016.
“We can’t keep doing the same old thing expecting different results,” said John Bowman, who retired on Jan. 1 as a commander with the Montgomery Police Department.
The day after his retirement Bowman began serving as executive director at Hope Inspired Ministries. In 2018, the Montgomery City Jail and its partners launched an initiative called the Road to Redemption. MPD Major Jennifer Reaves, the jail commander, said, “We decided to find a way to reduce recidivism.”
Montgomery’s boldness proves startling and substantial.
Reaves said they first determine the inmate’s needs and connect them with available resources.
“Most people who are arrested, contend with substance abuse, mental illness and homelessness,” Reaves said.
A 2018 report by the Council of Economic Advisers revealed almost 50% of federal prisoners were involved in drug-related crimes. In addition, the Treatment Advocacy Center based in Arlington, Virginia reports Cook County Jail, Rikers Island Jail and Los Angeles County Jail are the top three facilities for housing psychiatric patients. For example, state prisons and county jails hold as many as 10 times more of these individuals than state psychiatric hospitals.
Jimmy Smith abused drugs. His self-destructiveness compelled him to enroll in Road to Redemption. He’s been in treatment for six months; he’s working; he’s reunited with his family; and he’s graduating in May. Christopher Walters has been arrested over 40 times; however, he refused treatment and 48 hours after the jail released him he was arrested. Plop, back in jail. Undaunted, the Road to Redemption staff encouraged Wallace to seek treatment. He’s been in treatment for eight months. He’s doing great and his letters to the staff gush with gratitude.
“Judges have sentenced people to perform community service at Hope Inspired Ministries, which results in them dismissing the charges if they complete the program; and in some cases they’ve waved fines,” Bowman said.
Bowman believes investing more in programs than in incarceration will provide huge dividends.
“If you lock up a sick person, they’ll emerge sick unless you provide them a cure,” he said.
In Seattle, individuals caught with a minimal amount of drugs are steered toward social services rather than criminal prosecution.
“There have been great successes with programs like this and it is something that our department is currently part of trying to develop,” Reaves said.
In Matthew 25: 40-45, Christ reviled religious professors who disdained the naked, the sick and the imprisoned. Churches in the community visit the inmates in Montgomery Jail as the Good Shepherd program thus fulfills Christ’s mandate to serve humanity.
Reaves longs to provide more GED opportunities and more employment opportunities for Road to Redemption participants — those languishing on society’s lowest rung. That’s love. A.W. Tozer described love as the intent of the will to do good.
Bowman said, “A coin has two defined sides, but it’s the same coin; you can’t love God without loving people.”
HIM, a partner with Road to Redemption, offers a nine-week curriculum. The course includes classwork for six weeks; the courses provide conflict resolution lessons such as how to handle finances and job interview preparation, and a three-week unpaid internship with a business.
Bowman said, “Over 95% of these individuals are hired when they complete their internship.”
HIM equips and provides their grads with an opportunity to prove they can succeed.
That’s redemptive.