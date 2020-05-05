The halls of Russell Medical were a little rowdy Monday afternoon for good reason.
While Russell Medical has seen patients recover from COVID-19, Monday’s celebration of Michael Goggans moving from ICU to a regular bed meant a little more. Goggans is the first ventilated patient to recover to the point of not needing the expanded services of ICU.
Monday, Goggans traveled 250 yards to a normal room to the cheers of Russell Medical staff some of whom he coached and was an assistant principal over but most recently helped him battle COVID-19.
If you didn’t know better, it was like a pep rally and for good reason. The celebration was not only for Goggans but for those frontline healthcare workers. The unsung heroes got to celebrate themselves for all the tireless work they have put in.
“The staff has worked hard with God to get (Goggans) to where he is at,” Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said.
Peace is right. God has been and will continue to guide the hands of our heroes to help where they can.
The Outlook encourages everyone to thank healthcare workers.
While we might not be in flight paths of the Blue Angels, the Thunderbirds or the Alabama Air National Guard flyovers, healthcare workers in Tallapoosa County deserve recognition too.
If you can go out of your way to do something nice for a healthcare worker — even if it’s just a small gesture like a meal or a card of thanks — please find a way. They are on the front lines every day and spend less and less time with their families, even during these hard times when most are stuck at home.