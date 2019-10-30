Is there anyone else out there who can’t imagine a life without reading? Few things please me more than to happen upon a book I can barely put down. When the words just flow and the story transports you, it’s like magic.
I remember being in the first grade and impatient to learn to read. I was always asking adults to read to me, and they so often didn’t have the time to just sit down. We didn’t have the pre-school back then and there wasn’t the educational television that now exists. We didn’t have computers and smart phones, either. We had Dick and Jane and Puff and Spot to guide us through learning to read. We had reading groups and took turns in the front of the classroom with the teacher, learning simple language.
I was so disappointed to end my first day in the first grade without having learned to read the newspaper. Of course, it wasn’t just recognizing words — we learned spelling and something called “phonics” I am not sure they teach anymore. We learned how to sound out words from the letters.
I didn’t have an easy childhood, and books were my refuge. When things got too hard or too scary, there was always a book waiting to take me away. I had a library card and I loved looking through the stacks for new and interesting books to read. If I was at my grandmother’s, there were magazines called Life, Look, and McCall’s. I think instilling a love of reading in children is one of the finest gifts we can give.
As an adult, my love of reading continued. It made a great traveling companion on business trips. There was a time when I couldn’t imagine traveling without at least three books — the one I was reading, the next one on my list to be read and a third book in case the second book was a dud. It took me a while to get onboard with e-readers, but once I did it certainly lightened the load. Now I can carry my library around with me.
When I was commuting in and around DC, audio books saved my blood pressure. I could look forward to listening to a book while stuck in traffic. My husband and I got to the point where we listened to books when we went on trips.
Let’s not forget there are children and adults among us who can’t read. Those of us who can should make an extra effort to help those people. There are so many reasons people never learn to read, and they are embarrassed by it. Maybe they never got extra help and were just passed along in the educational system without anyone realizing they were struggling. But no one should be ashamed and it is something with patience and dedication can be taught.
Imagine how difficult life would be for you if you couldn’t read. Do you remember the scene in the movie “Driving Miss Daisy” when she realizes her driver cannot read well enough to find a grave in the cemetery? She said that she saw him “reading” the newspaper, and he responded he was just looking at the pictures. Yes, it was just a movie, but there are people around us who can’t read or read well enough to comprehend the words they are looking at.
If you see someone who you think may be struggling, just take a few minutes and help them out. Or help the find a tutor for them. If you are a retired teacher, can you help?