Dear Editor,
Another year of the Lake Martin Young Professionals Polar Plunge has come and gone. Each of the five years a huge crowd has gathered at Kowaliga Restaurant to enjoy great food, fun and fellowship on the shores of Lake Martin.
This annual event has yielded more than $15,000 in contributions to Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA). These funds have been used entirely to add solar-lighted “hazardous area” buoys as part of LMRA’s “Light up Lake Martin” project. The project is to have as many as 200 lighted buoys as part of the more than 400 buoys currently installed. The lighted buoy count today is more than 90.
On behalf of LMRA and all who love Lake Martin, we want to thank Jacob Meacham and the Young Professionals for the hard work and dedication in making this an annual event and supporting LMRA in such a generous manner. We also want to thank Ms. Sherrie Johnston (the diving nun) for donating her prize money.
This event would not be successful without the generous support of the sponsors which this year included Lake Martin Dock Co, Russell Lands on Lake Martin, Russell Marine, Steve Robinson, Ballard Construction, Lake Martin Realty, David Willis/Raymond James Financial Services, Lake Magazine, Zajac Auto Collision and The Alex City Outlook. With the outstanding press coverage by both The Outlook and Lake magazine the annual event has grown in popularity each year and LMRA has benefited by adding more members who also have made financial contributions to the buoy project.
The Polar Plunge is a fun day that benefits all who love Lake Martin. Thanks to all who make it possible.
John Thompson
President, LMRA