The Outlook asked readers on its Facebook page what they think about George Floyd’s death. Is looting and rioting OK? Is peaceful protest needed or is that not enough? What would it take for justice to be served for his death?
Here are some of our readers’ answers:
… It is a huge horrible thing that happened. Wrong is wrong. A horrible thing happened to Mr. Floyd and I hope the fullest extent and they all get due time. The rioters are doing nothing to help anything. It’s not a voice I don’t believe. Punishment of the fullest and justice in court is justice. We all bleed the same. The color of our skin means nothing — it’s our character and how we treat one another. Humans and animals have rights. You don’t treat someone based on the color of their skin but by their actions. I don’t care what color you are if you have a good heart, you are a good person. These cops were bad hands down.
— Tamara Catrett
What has happened with this situation and many others like it are absolutely disgusting. This should never have to happen. My heart hurts for the families who have lost loved ones in these types of situations. About the rioting: If you want it to stop, be an active participant in making sure no other black person is killed in cold blood by police officers. Make sure the policemen responsible for the murders are put behind bars. The only reason they are rioting is because they tried peaceful protest it was met with more violence from police forces. No one would listen to them, so they made you listen.
— Colton Wesley
Looting and destruction of property is never OK... But life can’t be replaced; things can. When we make it about the life that was loss, we might can get somewhere.
— Stephanie Ogar
I have and will never condone rioting. However this time it finally hit me and I “get it.” I’m white and easygoing and don’t get mad easy and I was (mad) and wanted to break something so I can only imagine what the black community is feeling. I still don’t think it’s right to destroy innocent people’s property but I understand a need to express extreme anger some way or another. Kind of like getting angry and breaking things in your own house. It’s stupid and only hurts you but it sure feels good when you are breaking it.
— Lisa Grant Neese
If you NEVER woke up black in America, you couldn’t understand.
— Justin Shealey
Boston Tea Party. It wasn’t peaceful. And it finally got their voices heard. Enough is enough!
— Heather Forbus
What does it always have to be about race? If it were a white man that got killed would this have happened the same way? That’s all anyone seems to focus on is the color. Shouldn’t matter what race he was what they did was wrong. I think that’s what we are missing here; it’s made to be about race but what it’s really about it’s the morale of what happened. It’s just made to be about race. But it really shouldn’t be at all. Not only that but these people who are rioting in my opinion really don’t care about justice because if they did, stealing a TV isn’t justice for anyone.
— Chasity Magouyrk
It was murder but rioting was not for him.
— Donna W. Russell
Just watch the video of Mr. Floyd’s death. Let’s talk about hundreds of years of senseless racism. Then we might get to a point of discussing rioting.
— Billy Amason
My opinion: America needs to open its eyes and see exactly what’s tearing this country apart. What happened to George Floyd was absolutely uncalled for. Killed by a cop with his knee on his neck, all while his hands were in his pockets. “But, he was resisting!”
Plus two other cops holding him down on the other side of the vehicle. This has happened too many times and it seems that the outcries fall on deaf ears. I completely understand the outrage. Looting and burning a city to the ground is not the answer, in my opinion. The solution to this problem: We all need to stand up for each other. It’s time for all races to stand together and demand change.
— Matt Bishop
If you’re going to ask the question “Is looting and rioting OK?” then you must also ask the question “Is it OK for the police to murder unarmed Black people?” The answer to both of these questions is a resounding NO.
But, since black people continue to be murdered by police — while being under arrest, standing on street corners, playing in parks, walking down the street, complying during routine traffic stops (with a toddler in the backseat), living in their own homes — the rioting and looting will continue. People of color, especially Black people, have been treated like garbage in this country for 300-plus years simply for the color of their skin. Enough is enough.
Obviously no one condones violence. But trying to go about this peacefully has proven unsuccessful time and time again. Even their peaceful protests has been met with violence, i.e. Colin Kaepernick receiving death threats for kneeling during the national anthem. If riots and looting is what it takes for people to wake up and pay attention, so be it.
— Ellen Weathers
For 44 years I have had to look over my shoulder! Only crime I do is wake up as a black man that is not holding his head down for nobody!
— Glenn Toler
I been fed up.. with all the killings and nothing has been done for the African-American community. We try to peacefully protest for years... but that obviously does no good!
— Amy Schwier