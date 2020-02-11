Dear Editor,
Santana, I wanted to tell you I really enjoy both your columns as well as Cliff’s columns. His seems to be nonpartisan and very informative and yours are full of life stories that are a refreshing change. Please keep it up, you two.
When I moved away from home at the age of 15, I decided I would have to make my own decisions about my life. Mistakes were made, no doubt about it, but as I got older I tried to learn from those mistakes. Now, I take both sides of issues and the side that makes the most sense — morally and ethically — is the one I decide to vote on. These are just a few of the questions I ask myself:
• What is right by law?
• What is wrong or right morally or ethically? Why does President Donald Trump have to lie?
• Are all religious and nonreligious groups thought about on decisions? (Muslims, Christians, Hindu, atheists, agnostics, etc.)
• Are all minorities listened to and what issues do they have?
• Are all people treated equally?
• Are women and minorities respected?
• Are women and minorities paid equally?
• Does America really want a democracy or an autocrat like a king in office?
• What is more important: our earth or money?
Usually, I don’t follow others’ rules in politics (of course you have to when you are on the job, ugh). I try (and sometimes fail) to think of others first, but especially my grandchildren and children and their future. My main goal is to take care of Mother Earth for them and for all of us. Money does not come a close second; I want clean water and clean air. My vote goes to the politician who thinks of the environment, and Mother Earth comes first for my family — definitely not money.
So, I tried to think why Republicans would think it was fine for Trump to allow oil and gas producers to destroy our water. Money. Is that right? No. Who in their right mind would go back to the ’70s when a river caught on fire? Who would want to swim in Lake Martin if this happened? Who would want to drink water out of a water treatment plant if they had no rules and regulations? For Earth’s sake and our children and grandchildren, we need to think about these issues when we vote.
According to reports, House Rep. Mike Rogers and Sen. Richard Shelby have 0% ratings with environmental issues. Wow. When Alabama is called the Amazon of North America, they will let it get destroyed. They also voted against women when these politicians stick up with Trump. He disrespects women. Is this OK with you? What if it were your wife or daughter? Would that be right? Think about the issues at stake here.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville