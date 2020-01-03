Dear Editor,
It is a fact left-wing Democrats and Washington swamp vowed to take President Donald Trump down. History will record this sham impeachment as an unhinged, hateful partisan witchhunt.
Left-wing Democrats are all hypocrits. Nancy Pelosi said she prays, yes, she’s praying, Trump will get thrown out of office. Democrat Al Green publicly stated, “We must impeach Trump now or he will get reelected.” Now Al Green says, “Trump is unfit for office and if the Senate does not impeach and take him out of office we will impeach him again and again.” This is the insane hatred President Trump and his supporters face 24/7.
Democrats say it’s their duty to our country and the Constitution to impeach Trump. No, this is part of revenge against Trump only because he won the election. After all, it was Hillary Clinton’s time, according to arrogant Democrats.
Adam Schiff said, “If we wait to vote for impeachment, it will give Trump time to ‘cheat’ again in 2020.”
Pelosi said Trump poses a threat to the constitutional order. What a joke she is; her district in San Francisco has homelessness out of control. Last year 28,000 reports of homeless defecating in public piles of garbage, block after block tent city no end in sight. These are our leaders?
Scary whining Hillary said, “Trump is dangerous. He invited Russia to interfere with 2016 election and now he has put us all in danger. Trump is a corrupt human tornado.”
Hillary is an “irredeemable deplorable,” a perfect example of the arrogant Washswamp.
These are no angels in Washington but there are plenty of fools. They continue to ignore the needs of 335 millions American citizens. We have to stand together and demand real action and real results on poverty, homelessness, drug epidemics and gang violence in inner cities. Like Chicago 2019 there were 1,300 shootings and 517 dead. Do our politicians care?
Washswamp sends billions to other countries with no strings attached as our cities and citizens continue to struggle. We need to send a message to Washington. This must stop.
We the people must come first these are our tax dollars. Stand up for yourself, your neighbors, your fellow citizens and our law enforcement. The promise of America is still here if we care enough to fight for it. We the people are the real America, not the Washington swamp. Future generations are depending on us. Let’s use our power for good, not hate. United we stand, divided we fall. God bless America.
Annette Lynch
Alexander City