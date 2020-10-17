Dear Editor,
Recently there have been several derogatory letters written about President Donald Trump, thus also directed to those who voted for him.
In the upcoming election, it’s really not about the person we’re voting for but for the principles each political party stands for. We will be voting for one of the two major political parties — the Republican Party, referred to as the right and the Democratic Party, referred to as the left. The Republican platform has Biblical values as pro-life, marriage between a man and a woman as God ordained, pro Second Amendment (the right to bear arms), secure borders and pro Israel (God says in the Bible that He will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse Israel. President Trump has done more to bless Israel than any president since President Harry Truman who recognized Israel as a nation in 1948).
The Democratic Party is totally opposite of those ideals. They even approve abortion up until the time of birth. Hillary Clinton even stated this in a debate with Donald Trump in 2016 and would do away with the Second Amendment, etc. Take note everything the Democrats accuse Trump of, they are the ones guilty of it. Satan is the accuser of the brethren, Rev. 12:10.
“Peter and the disciples had fished all night and caught nothing and at morning Jesus came to the beach and found out they had caught nothing and told Peter to throw the net on the right side of the boat and when they did, they caught so many fish they could hardly pull the net in” (John 21:6). Ecclesiastes 10:2 “The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”
The last four letters in Republican are I can and the last four letters in Democrats are rats.
The fake news had put out a story accusing President Trump of speaking horrible things about our veterans. Anyone knowing what Trump has done for our veterans and the military would know that those statements reported are a blatant outright lie. He has done more for the veterans and military than probably any president. He has cleaned up the corruption in the Department of Veterans Affairs so our veterans are cared for with dignity and respect. He frequently visits Walter Reed Army Hospital to visit with those currently serving and the veterans. He even created a new branch of the military, the Space Force. Even John Bolton and Gen. Mattis, who both were fired by the president, spoke up in President Trump’s defense and said he never made those hurtful statements.
A few reliable news sources are, One American News, Christian Broadcasting News and Fox News.
Judy Robinson
Dadeville