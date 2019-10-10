Dear Editor,
Finally after two years and eight months of Democrats searching under every rock for any dirt on President Donald Trump, their obsessive, hysterical hatred for our president is now hanging on impeachment for the flimsiest and most premature impeachment case in our history.
Nancy Pelosi said, “No one is above the law.” OK, Nancy, let’s start with impeaching three Democratic congressmen: Bob Menedez, Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy. May 2018 they wrote a letter to Ukraine prosecutor concerning the Mueller Probe.
They said, “We are concerned at your closing of four investigations critical to Mueller Probe. They implied that support for U.S. assistance was at stake and they were disappointed that some in Ukraine appear to have cast aside these Democratic principles they demand that prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko reverse course and halt any effort to impale Ukraine cooperation with this important Mueller investigation.”
Wow.
Sure sounds like abuse of power and using a foreign power to find dirt on Trump.
In 2016, Barack Obama’s administration asked Ukraine to investigate Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort. They pressured Ukraine to revive a dormant investigation of Manafort in the middle of 2016 presidential campaign only to search for dirt on Trump, using a foreign country again. This is an example of abuse of power and a betrayal of our election process.
Jan. 23, 2018 at an event sponsored by council of foreign relations, Joe Biden bragged on how his last trip to Ukraine was to finalize a billion-dollar loan to Ukraine. When he got there, he let them know he got this loan they would have to fire prosecutor investigating corrupt oil company Bursami. Biden’s son was on Bursami’s board of directors getting paid $60,000 a month even though he had no experience with oil.
Ukraine said no so Biden gave them a choice to get a billion dollar loan only when they fired the prosecutor. He told them his plane would leave in six hours and shortly after they agreed they would fire the prosecutor and got the loan.
This is blackmail and abuse of power. The arrogance and hypocrisy of Democrats is there for all to see, yet they dare to accuse Trump of abuse of power. What a joke. Their hatred of Trump continues to consume them. Trump 2020.
Annette Lynch
Alexander City