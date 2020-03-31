Dear Editor,
President Donald Trump’s leadership created this great economy that has kept us from a complete collapse in this crisis.
His continued leadership will get us through this but all 535 members of our government along with every government and mayor must also do their part to get us through this.
Government checks of $1,200 will soon go out and help all Americans. Trump’s right. We must open up businesses as soon as possible; cities and states depend on tax dollars. With millions filing for tax-free unemployment, there will be less taxes going to Washington to cover government responsibility to social security, disability payments, welfare, food stamps and more. These programs must be a priority but Democrats in Congress never mentioned any help for theses in the $2 trillion stimulus plan.
These Washington politicians continue to spend trillions like there is no tomorrow. Our children and grandchildren will never pay our national debt.
There also is no extra pay for all essential workers like police, nurses, firemen, service or gas stations and newspapers such as our hometown newspaper The Outlook. You are all unsung heroes and we appreciate you more than you will ever know.
Washington swamp needs to stop all wasteful spending especially while we are in a crisis.
Sadly Trump haters just won’t get it. COVID-19 started in China while left-wing fools’ main focus was this impeachment hoax born out of hate.
Jan. 21 we had our first COVID-19 patient. Ten days later Trump banned all travel to and from China and, of course, the haters called him a racist and this was unnecessary.
Feb. 4 at the State of the Union address, no politician or reporter feared the coronavirus as they sat shoulder to shoulder.
Feb. 2 through Feb. 5, New York leaders were telling their citizens the risk is slow, go to restaurants, get on the subway, that New Yorkers are tough. Schools were not shut down until March 8 but of course now they want to blame Trump.
Not even a national crisis changes their deep irrational hatred for Trump because they know he is doing a good job and will be reelected. Trump was right: We need to be self-sufficient and not so dependent on a supply chain from China. Four more years of Trump will straighten that out and we will come out of this even stronger.
God bless America and God bless all our very essential businesses and employees.
Annette Lynch
Alexander City