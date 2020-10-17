Dear Editor,
I needed a solenoid switch for my starter so I went to Advance Auto Parts. The young lady was so nice. She looked it up and said, “We don’t have it in stock.” She said she could order it and it would be in tomorrow.
I said, “I need it today.” So I asked her where the nearest one was. She said Opelika and Auburn both have it. Then she said, “Let me check with AutoZone first before you do.” She made the call and bless heaven they had it.
She was speaking to another young lady on the phone. She said, “I’m sending Ms. Wyckoff over there.”
That was awesome how they partnered together to accommodate me. I love to see teamwork keep money in your city and not make it a confrontation.
This was a young Black woman that made the call and a young white woman on the receiving end. They were both wonderful.
I love to see teamwork and that’s a good thing. I just had to write about itGood things go unnoticed these days but I want you to know good things are still going on.
Alexander City