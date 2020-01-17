Dear Editor,
It has been over a year now trying to get the tennis courts at Central Alabama Community College updated and repaired. No luck.
Thursday night more than 50 kids — ages approximately 6 through mid-teens — were receiving tennis lessons at those courts. Tennis is a game these kids can play their entire lives and also can perhaps help them land a scholarship to college and maybe even a profession.
Later, eight athletes showed up and set up their own pickleball court. The six of us who play twice weekly and have for many years waited our turn and ended up playing on the courts that were covered with mold, a broken tie down and minimal lights. We later moved to another court with one more light but had a torn net. We waited to get the one court with all the lights (No. 4) but, as documented previously, dissected by large cracks.
This is just one night at the CACC courts. I wonder how many other people are discouraged and disappointed.
There’s also no bathroom access for those of us playing tennis.
Multiple attempts to get the lights fixed have been ignored.
Soon, other high schools will be here for the tournament season. I’m not sure if CACC is going to offer a tennis program.
This is what Alexander City has to offer. Is this what we want for our kids and tennis players?
Shouldn’t we have better in our city? Shouldn’t we have tennis courts we can be proud of? I think so and would hope everyone does.
Marie Bittman
Alexander City