Dear Editor,
After reading Santana Wood’s editorial concerning the terrorist acts committed on Aug. 4 in the Aug. 8 Outlook I find myself again repeating the same information I repeat every time we see another one of these terrorist events — yes, terrorist events. There is no other label that can be used for these attacks and until our government starts treating these events as terrorist attacks they will continue. Currently the El Paso shooter is in custody. Why? He is guilty. What else do we need to know? Strike a jury. Present the evidence. Deliver a sentence and carry out the sentence the next day. Currently there are three convicted and sentenced mass murders sitting in prisons in this country. Justice must be severe and timely to deter these sick people.
Santana, you stated you are not a student of history. If you were, you would understand brutality and the role it has played in the history of the U.S. No one has been more brutalized than the American Indians. After the War of Northern Aggression, the occupying Union Army brutalized the Southern citizens and the blacks who had been freed from slavery. I think the journalist who was attacked by Antifa thugs would agree he was brutalized.
The 30 or so people who die in Chicago every month were brutalized. And we are not talking about Baltimore, Philadelphia or Washington D.C. You know what these four cities have in common? They all have the strictest guns laws in the nation so what will more laws get us? Nothing. You cannot legislate against inanimate objects. Contrary to what you think, the framers of our Constitution knew exactly what might happen. That is why law-abiding citizens must have the same quality weapons to oppose a tyrannical government that government has to subjugate the citizens. Santana, you say you are hurting and I would expect nothing less considering you are of the fairer, kinder and gentler gender. I know what I just said was not PC, but I still believe in the difference in genders.
The solution to this problem in the short term is to be prepared to protect yourself. The early Christians carried swords to church to defend themselves. I carry two modern day swords with me everywhere I go. God made me the protector of my family. In the event I am attacked I will resist with everything I have. When I am disarmed and broken my last act of defiance will be to poop on my assailant in an attempt to smother them with my stench.
To conclude, these social problems will not get better until the U.S. stops trying to follow the Socialist secular example set by Europe. For us to be saved we must put God first. Oh by the way I like to sing when I am sad also. I prefer the last verse of “I’m a Good Old Rebel.”
Woody Baird
Alexander City gun dealer
De Opresso Liber