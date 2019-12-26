Dear Editor,
I want to say we at Victory Baptist Church stand firmly behind Reeltown coach Matt Johnson and the 26 football players that chose to be baptized on the football field, Nov. 21.
Ms. Lizi Arbogast is completely correct in what she said about leaving them alone. I want to go a step further and say every church should step forward and support what coach Johnson has done.
I know Satan has started his attack, but we must stand firm and do whatever it takes to support the players and coach Johnson in the coming days. It took great courage for these young men to do what they did and it took great courage for Johnson to allow them to publicly stand for Christ.
As Jesus came out of the wilderness to be baptized of John in the River Jordan, we follow His example. These fine young men did that very thing on the 50-yard line on a cold day in November — a day they will never forget.
Let us not spoil that day for them. Be ready to stand shoulder to shoulder if Satan makes this day a battle. He may think he has thrown a touchdown pass but we are going for the pick six and will take it to the end zone together.
Coach Johnson, we stand with you and your brave team.
Dr. Rick Worthy
Associate Pastor
Victory Baptist Church