Dear Editor,
The Republicans are trying to get an amendment passed to cut our Social Security, and as you know that will hurt the poor and elderly. I am sure most of you know someone on these programs or are on it yourself. This bill needs to be stopped now! I don’t know when this bill will be introduced because they are sneaking it in on another bill. I am sure the House Democrats will stop it, but President Donald Trump is trying to get it through the Congress and with Mitch McConnell on board, they may find a way.
Please contact your representative and senator to stop this insane amendment. These congressional people are rich and making money from the tax cuts while our country is going bankrupt with trillions of dollars in deficits. People who are making that kind of money don’t care about u — the common person. In fact, Sen. Richard Shelby is one of the richest senators so if you think he cares about you, you are so wrong.
Call Shelby’s office at 205-759-5047, 205-731-1384 or 334-223-7303 and the Capitol Switchboard is 202-224-3121. His email is online.
Doug Jones’ phone number is 202-224-4124 and his email is online as well.
Mike Rogers’ phone number is 334-745-6221. His email address is online too.
Please call and stop this. It might be your mom and dad’s lives at stake.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville