Dear Editor,
From 2001 through 2010, myself and two friends (John Bell and Scott Parks) held a Class D Minor League Baseball Reunion in Moultrie, Georgia.
With help from the Moultrie Chamber of Commerce, the Museum of Colquitt County and minor league baseball, these reunions were a success.
Over those 10 years, I got to meet a lot of former minor league stars.
Since the reunions, I have continued to do research on the old Georgia state, Georgia-Florida, Georgia-Alabama, Alabama State, Alabama-Florida and Florida East Coast Leagues.
I have also continued to try and collect memorabilia from these old leagues such as team and individual photos, autographs, schedules, scorecards and so on.
I want to preserve the history of these old leagues and Alexander City played a part in the history of the old Alabama-Florida league.
If anyone has any old memorabilia, please write to me at:
Clint Chafin
4789 Tallokas Rd.
Moultrie, GA 31788
I would greatly appreciate the help.
As the son of a former Class D Minor League Baseball player, I want to try and keep the history of the old leagues alive.
Clint Chafin
Moultrie, Georgia