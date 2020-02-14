Dear Editor,
I am trying to possibly locate some family member or members who might be related to the deceased Thomas J. (Tommy) Potts Jr. of Eclectic, Alabama who flew with the U.S. Army Air Corps between 1942 and 1944 in The European Theater.
This Tommy Potts was likely born around 1918 or 1919. My uncle Keese died in 2007 at the age of 83 in Birmingham.
I recently inherited the complete WWII flight records of my uncle W. Keese Dunwody Jr., who piloted several combat missions over France with a Tommy Potts from Eclectic. Potts and Dunwody piloted B-26 Marauder Bombers.
If any reader knows how to reach any of Tommy J. Potts Jr.’s family members, I would love to pass on some the military flight records they shared during World War II.
Please reach out to me if anyone has any information on how to contact Tommy J. Potts Jr.’s remaining family in or around Eclectic.
Don Harrison
404-922-1660
404-348-4246 (fax)