Dear Editor,
Do you believe in science?
According to “Ecology of a Changing Planet” by Mark B. Bush, science is tied to the future of society. Just think of all the things that have been discovered and yet there is so much more to learn.
My son has ideas coming out of his brain and several patents in the works now. People who can think of new ideas out of nowhere amaze me. And, think of all the new things we will find when we travel to other worlds. However, we haven’t finished exploring Earth yet.
Remember Galileo, the father of modern astronomy? He was placed under house arrest for eight years because he believed in Copernicus’s idea the earth revolved around the sun. Now, we have a space station revolving above us. Science brought us vaccines to save our lives, learn how to make insulin for diabetics and helped doctors perform laser surgery. The list goes on and on.
Scientists form a hypothesis to explain events or observations then the scientist challenges it. The scientific hypothesis can never by proven, only disproven. And many have been disproven with the discovery of new tools. But a theory is somewhat different. A theory is the highest level of understanding by science. Theories have withstood every test up to this time, but that does not say they cannot be disproven — not yet anyway.
I would like to tell you an example: I have always thought crows were all black until this year. We have a white winged crow eating at our birdfeeder. Things change; ideas change. Genes are being discovered. Let’s appreciate our science teachers and keep science in the school system before it is gone.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville