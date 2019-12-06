Dear Editor,
Monday I was notified by an associate the city council of Alexander City would discuss the possibility of increasing the mayor’s base salary from $45,000 to $80,000. Let that sink in for a minute.
The notification for this proposal was sent out the previous Wednesday. To get on the literary to speak you have to apply a week in advance. So according to the rules no one would be able to comment except the city representatives. The council meeting was held at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. to offset the Christmas parade, so low turnout was expected for the meeting. Sounds a little subversive to me.
As if the 1-cent sales tax extended for 30 years, the sale of the 17 acres on Lee Street at a loss of $210,000 and the new municipal complex which is already in cost over runs wasn’t irrational and irresponsible enough, now we are going to almost double the mayor’s salary.
Restructuring of the city administration just reduced the mayor’s workload by 30% and we are going to increase the salary? My biggest question is where is all the money coming from?
Al Jones compared the populations of Alex City with Decatur, stating both cities had the same population and the mayor of Decatur made more. The more number was not stated. This was Mr. Jones’ justification for raising the mayor’s salary.
It seems Mr. Jones wasn’t very well-prepared for this meeting. Maybe his computer skills are not up to par because it took me less than five minutes to research this subject and here is what I came up with. The population of Alex City as of 2017 was 14,495; Decatur’s population as of 2017 was 43,176 — three times greater than Alex City. Median household income, that means two salaries per house in Alex City, is $33,486; Decatur’s median income is $43,176. Free lunches in Alex City are approaching 70%. Decatur’s free lunch are running around 56.6%. I see no direct comparison.
The average salary for the whole country is $52,000 a year. The average for the state of Alabama is $45,000. The Mayor of Alex City currently makes $60,000 a year — $45,000 base salary with an additional salary of $15,000 as utilities director. The intention is to take the utility responsibility away and increase the base salary. There’s no mention of where the $15,000 is going.
Mr. Jones stated a mayor does not possess the skill set to be utilities director by stating the mayor would not be able to make decisions on equipment replacement. That was not the intention in making the mayor a utilities director. The mayor was simply to be a supervisor of the various department heads.
Now here’s a further discussion of the current situation in Alex City.
Tommy Battle, the mayor of Huntsville, spoke on communities economic development to the leaders of Alex City last week. How many consultants, academics and outsiders have come to Alex City over the last 10 years and told our leaders the same thing over and over again? Mr. Battle was no different and yet we still have not taken the advice of any of these speakers.
This is what Mr. Battle said and what we must do. The four major entities — the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Alexander City, the city and the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Authority — must work together toward one unified goal. That hasn’t happened yet.
The LMAEDA must — I repeat must — recruit industry. That hasn’t happened in the last 10 years. Companies given tax abatements must be held to the commitment on hiring or the abatements should be paid back. How many companies have and are still taking advantage of Alex City?
Until Alexander City has a dynamic leader who will take charge of the situation and make things happen by not being afraid of rocking the boat, nothing in Alex City will change.
Thank you for your time.
Woody Baird
De Opresso Liber
Alexander City