Dear Editor,
I, and many other Tallapoosa County residents, would like to know what proactive measures, if any, are being taken to protect the health of our communities during this deadly pandemic.
I’m a fifth-generation resident of our beautiful Lake Martin. It is one of our many outstanding natural resources, but as a necessary healthcare worker I cannot avoid witnessing the apparent lack of concern exhibited by lake visitors and residents throughout our county. Yes, it’s spring and the lake is calling, but this not the time to play.
Many towns and counties are establishing curfews and limiting gatherings. Why isn’t Tallapoosa County? We can potentially reduce the horrendously tragic impact of the coronavirus if we are proactive and prudent. I, and many other residents, do not have the option to stay home. I do however have the good sense to do everything in my power to not catch and spread this virus.
Why are our officials and law enforcement allowing this foolish behavior to continue? Our economy is far less valuable than human lives. Do we have to experience the mass tragedies ourselves to take the situation serious?
Tina Griffith
Dadeville