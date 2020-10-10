Dear Editor,
Alexander City just completed one of the most competitive election cycles in our city’s history. I want to congratulate Mayor-Elect Woody Baird on his victory and commend Mayor Tommy Spraggins for a hard-fought campaign.
Although the voter turnout was relatively low compared to previous years, this election attracted numerous new voters and welcomed different ideas and voices to the table. It was very encouraging to see engagement from those who never before had participated in Alexander City politics. Now that our community has developed this new coalition of voters, I encourage each of you to maintain the same level of enthusiasm and involvement as this next term draws near.
In the coming weeks and months, our city faces some difficult decisions that will require a strategic and thoughtful approach to governing. Long-term planning for improving our infrastructure, workforce development, and investment in our youth will all need addressing. However, I am confident that the new mayor and council want the best for Alex City and will continue to work diligently to make this a better community to work and call home.
Alexander City has a multitude of assets but none more significant than its people. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve District 3 and the community at large. I ask for your continued prayers and support and that we all rally around this new administration.
Scott Hardy
Alexander City District 3 City Councilman