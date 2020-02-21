Dear Editor,
Well here we are one more time in an election cycle. Tuesday, March 3 is the Republican primary for the Senate seat in the seventh district. We have three primary candidates — four if you count Roy Moore, which I don’t. We have Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville and Bradley Byrne.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had an opportunity to stop the whole impeachment sham but Sessions failed and embarrassed the people of Alabama. Jeff, just retire and go away.
Why did Tuberville decided to get into politics? Good question. Nobody knows. Tuberville has no previous political experience. Tuberville has personal problems that have the potential to compromise his position if he were a senator.
Sessions has embarrassed Alabama enough. We don’t need another embarrassment. If you don’t believe me just ask anyone from Auburn who lived there when Tuberville was coach.
I intend to support Byrne. Rep. Byrne is the only one running who has a solid past and a good track record of supporting the president. Byrne has been out front in all the major media outlets condemning the impeachment sham. Where was Mike Rogers during that whole event? Seems the only time we see Rogers is right before an election. So in closing, go out and vote!
Woody Baird
De Opresso Liber
Alexander City