Letter to the editor

Dear Editor,

I read where the art group in Dadeville wants to produce a series of murals throughout town.

A wonderful idea! As to “refreshing” the library murals, please be aware they were painted by the art class from the now defunct-middle school as a community project.

In appreciation, the Dadeville Friends of the Library then presented the class with a formal trophy to place in the school’s display case, so the not-so-sports-inclined kids would have a proud memento of their accomplishment on public display.

So, refresh? Yes. Tweak? No.

 

Steve Badalamenti

Dadeville