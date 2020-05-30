Dear Editor,
I read where the art group in Dadeville wants to produce a series of murals throughout town.
A wonderful idea! As to “refreshing” the library murals, please be aware they were painted by the art class from the now defunct-middle school as a community project.
In appreciation, the Dadeville Friends of the Library then presented the class with a formal trophy to place in the school’s display case, so the not-so-sports-inclined kids would have a proud memento of their accomplishment on public display.
So, refresh? Yes. Tweak? No.
Steve Badalamenti
Dadeville