Dear Editor,
Don’t fool yourself.
The upcoming presidential election is not about selecting a president; it is about choosing between good and evil.
If you have swallowed the lies and propaganda of the left, you will see President Trump as evil. The left’s lies and propaganda is on par with the Nazi propaganda machine. You know what that led to.
If you want what is best for our country, lay aside dislike for the president. Look with unbiased eyes at what has been done these last three and half years.
Don’t fall victim to allowing yourself to be led rather than thinking for yourself.
Evil is lurking around the corner. It is called socialism. It will bring death to our country.
Billy Waites
Alexander City