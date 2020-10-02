Dear Editor,
From a concerned citizen:
I guess I will address the elephant in the room, which is the letter to the editor written by Mrs. Arlean Wyckoff. It compares Woody Baird to another Donald Trump that will divide this city.
Point 1. Since when has this city been united? I remember a few short years ago when a young man lost his life in a police shooting; now I’m not going to debate the right or wrong of it, other than to say anytime someone loses their life is tragic. But I am going to say the same heads people were screaming for their heads to roll are the same ones who have been running this city into the ground. And they have not brought any new industry to this town outside of auto parts makers with high turnover rates and low pay. Now, I’m not a rocket scientist but quite a lot of voters used to work for Russell Mills and I can’t recall any of them using their knowledge to flood the city with dangerous cotton clothing, just because they knew how to make parts that assemble clothing. The same applies to gun manufacturers. Good paying jobs are needed. If gun manufacturers are willing to come here and utilize our greatest asset, which is our workforce, who are people who aren’t living paycheck to paycheck to dictate what industry we want in Alexander City? Just because people work somewhere everyone does not support means nothing. Democracy gives us all the right to agree to disagree. Many of us didn’t like how Russell treated its workers, but we didn’t try to dictate other people’s livelihoods and paychecks just because we didn’t like Russell. The same applies to gun manufacturers. You don’t have to like guns or own them yourself. That’s your right. But it’s also the right of the people living paycheck to paycheck to have places to work that pay decent wages and appreciate this town.
Point 2. Our biggest failure as a city had been allowing people and entities to decide what’s right for this town. Sometimes you have to break the cycle and new ideas and new leadership does that. That will only occur if we elect Woody Baird for mayor. He’s a man of integrity who understands the importance of delivering on your promises. It’s as simple as that. Woody has not slung any mud during this campaign and thus I find the publication timing of Ms. Wykcoff’s letter to be suspect with its inflammatory tone and assertions that are nothing more than unproven allegations and attacks on the character of a man who has not attacked anyone else’s character in such a manner during this election. If you believe Woody was immature enough to say that about fried chicken and watermelon, knowing it would end up in the Outlook, then I have some nice oceanfront property in greater Buttston I’d like to sell you. For someone who is preaching unity under the status quo, the entire tone and wording of the letter to the editor seeks to divide us into us and them. And let’s be frank here. There is no us and them when it comes to Alexander City; there is only us — those who live and work here.
Point 3. I’m going to say this as far as the issue of guns on the street. Guns don’t kill people; people do, either through anger, negligence, carelessness or complacency. The cure for all of the above is responsible ownership — lock up your guns, don’t leave them out where a child can get them, teach your children once you take a life you can’t give it back. If you are a gun owner, do your part to ensure safety for everyone. If you’re not a gun owner, that’s wonderful and it’s your right to have that freedom of choice. But as I stated earlier that freedom should not dictate who should be allowed to come here as employers. It shouldn’t matter. If a tampon factory wants to come here and hire 500 while paying $14 an hour, it should be supported for the stability it’s going to bring to the workers and to the economy itself.
Point 4. Qualifications. You do realize you can be a Vice President at a major company and still end up jobless? To determine qualification based on the prestige of a position someone held doesn’t hold water. As a matter of fact most of the city councilmembers had no experience when they started out. Don McClellan was a photographer and businessman before he became mayor. So the assertion about Woody’s lack of political experience meaning he’s not as qualified as previous or current mayors just doesn’t add up, since some of Alex City’s best were not career politicians either. However, to become a Green Beret is one of the most grueling selection processes anyone can undertake and frankly teaches leadership, teamwork, management and communications. To say Woody isn’t qualified because he isn’t a career politician is ludicrous. He’s ran a successful business here for many years. Many have gone under but not Woody. Let that sink in when you consider qualifications for guiding fiscal policy. In fact, the city misplaced a ton of money from the golf course and while it’s been located, you have to ask: would someone who knows the life and death of a business depends on fiscal accountability allow that lapse in accountability to happen in the first place? A wise man once said only love is strong enough to conquer hate. Well, if you ask me anyone who would lay down their life for people they don’t know or to save a team member, exhibits the kind of love this town needs to overcome years of division brought on by the status quo.
Sincerely,
M.D. Shriver
Alexander City