Dear Editor,
This letter is in reference to Seth Hammett’s (Energy Institute of Alabama) recent letter to the editor.
In 1970, before the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act and the Endangered Species Act, NEPA was enacted to protect our land, water and air. It ensured vigorous scrutiny of federal infrastructure projects such as mining, construction of highways or work on interstate gas pipelines or federal dams. Environmental groups, urban planners and local and state officials are fighting this “modernization.”
David Bernhardt is the Department of Interior’s current deputy secretary. David was an extraction and big AG lobbyist. At this time, Bernhardt has 17 different scandals against him ranging from hurting commercial fishing, lying to Congress while under oath, lobbying for a Russian oligarch who gave $1 million to President Donald Trump, lobbying for a pesticide company (bad chemicals) that gave Trump $1 million, as well as fiddling with the Freedom of Information Act but the list goes on. And this is the man who wants NEPA “modernized.”
Mr. Hammett didn’t mention several other facts in his letter:
1. The Trump administration is trying to keep you from having any input into a construction project. For instance, if you don’t want the Gulf beaches destroyed, you will have no say-so if this goes through because they can drill without anyone questioning it. This “modernization” would weaken environmental laws and expose your coast to drilling. Remember the last spill?
2. State and local governments wouldn’t have any say in the project.
3. Trump wants all greenhouse gas emissions would go away particularly for transportation — anything to do with climate change. This is at the peril of the planet.
4. Trump wants industries to inspect themselves. As an inspector, I can tell you that does not work. An honor system for polluters? Yeah, right.
5. The companies would be able to destroy our national forests and parks or monuments if they want to put a pipeline through it or fracking.
6. They want shorter environmental impact statements and often people cannot get the information within two-year period he is advocating for.
Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists have stated climate change is happening. Just look around you; listen to the news. Money in Trump and his buddies’ pockets are not going to help us.
So think about this, what if it happened on your land? This is your land, guys. This is our Earth. Let’s take care of it, not destroy it. This is pro-industry and money talks unless We the People speak up.
Voice your opinion at the federal registry.
We have until Jan. 31 to send a reply to our senators. Send a note to your senators now before it’s too late.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville