On Wednesday, Aug. 12, Steve Flowers wrote an article about the GOP and here is my reply.
Steve Flowers stated Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is getting funding from California but neglected to state Tommy Tuberville is getting ad funding from Club for Growth (and Flowers, you even said they lied). These folks are billionaires who want Social Security privatized. People who have put money in this program for years and are depending on it to live. Billionaires don’t need Social Security but some of us do — my mother, my brother, my sister, my husband, and I included. If we didn’t have SS, we would have to move in with members of our families or go homeless. We, not the rich billionaires, worked hard for our money and it was taken out of our paychecks for us and future generations.
Trump is trying or taking money out of the funds now. Most of us don’t have fathers giving us a million dollars like Trump’s dad did for him. And Trump needed more after he spent that enormous amount so Dad gave him more. How in the devil do you spend a million dollars and want more? He needs to learn what it is like to live like a woman raising kids working two jobs on her own — bet that would give him a different view of life. Tuberville supports cutting Social Security and Medicare because he got plenty of money for not working. I think it was $5.1 million to end his contract. Oh, but $600 is too much for this nation to help the poor unemployed. Give me a break!
Let’s go over a few things that were mentioned in Flowers’ article plus a few opinions of my own.
Trump is not doing well with college-educated women. Why? Because he is a misogynist and women are finally coming to see that. In fact, the media he calls “nasty” is almost all women because he doesn’t have the guts to call men names. Most women, not all, have empathy for the sick and poor. So Tuberville likes a misogynist and bully. Is name calling OK with you? Not me.
What about all the lies in Washington? Is lying OK with you? Not me.
Let’s tell the truth, Flowers. Jones has worked across the aisle. He is the most bipartisan senator in Congress. He worked with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on a bill to help widows of veterans. He is working to help farmers in our nation when they have emergencies. He is working with Shelby on infrastructure bills, etc. Tell the truth, Steve.
Read the Mueller Report. Putin didn’t like Hillary Clinton so he lied about her and now he wants Trump to win the election again to destroy democracy. Russia is already involved with the election this time around and Trump hasn’t said a word to Putin.
But, this time Facebook isn’t helping them. Mark Zuckerberg is trying to keep Russia from lying on Facebook so they won’t get in trouble like they did in the last election. Twitter is starting to stop the lies as well this time around. However, Trump has already called on Russia to help him win again as well as asking other countries to do so.
Our TV stations in the area need to stop the lies as well but haven’t done so. Truth hurts sometimes, but isn’t it better than all the lies? Do you want another country to own our nation? Do you want a dictator like Putin controlling this country? So you want the military to come when you have a peaceful protest? Not me.
Last, but not least, I didn’t read anything about Trump’s response to COVID-19. He isn’t doing so well, is he Steve Flowers?
All I can say is he made an “F” on his report card. And I guess Tuberville is OK with that as well because he is “Trump’s man.”
Judy Palfrey is a Dadeville resident.